Sheriff’s office welcomes new K-9

VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is ending the year by adding a brand new member.

According to a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office welcomed an 8-week old German Shepherd puppy named Jax.

K-9 Jax will undergo training with Vinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Remy and will be used in the detection of drugs, as well as tracking and searches.

In the social media post, Sheriff Ryan Cain thanked Ryan and Keshia Steward for donating K-9 Jax to the department.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.