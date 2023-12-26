Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

