Crash closes Corridor G, sends 3 to the hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed early Wednesday evening in Charleston after a crash involving at least two vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

They say three people have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Cantley Drive.

Dispatchers say drivers can get around the crash by turning onto Cantley Drive and then get back onto Corridor G.

