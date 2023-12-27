Dreary weather into weekend

Harsh winter weather on hold
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a damp, dreary and drippy day (3D weather), the message of cloud shrouded skies into the weekend will come without much fanfare. Yes some drizzle, yes some wet snow, yes a chillier air mass is arriving this Wednesday night. But unless you live in the mountains, the prospects for the first inch of snow of the season will likely have to wait for 2024.

Tonight overcast skies with patches of mist and fog. Low near 40. Thursday mostly cloudy and chilly. There is a chance of a passing shower. High near 50. Friday mostly cloudy with a few showers of rain and wet snow are likely. High 42. Friday night colder with a w3et snow shower perhaps leaving behind a grassy dusting. Low 32.

Saturday mostly cloudy and chilly with a mixed shower of rain and wet snow. High 42. Sunday still mostly cloudy. High mid 40s. New Years Day mostly cloudy for the polar plunge in Portsmouth (where they are freezin’ for a reason, proceeds go to charity). High 38. Look for some snow flurries early next week.

