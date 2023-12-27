Multiple crashes reported during slick morning commute

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Kanawha and Cabell Counties have responded to a series of crashes Wednesday amid a slick morning commute for drivers.

In Cabell County, dispatchers tell us one person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash along I-64 around 6 a.m.

Dispatchers tell us a single-vehicle accident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County.

Another crash involving 2 vehicles was reported near the Greenbrier Street Exit Ramp in Kanawha County just before 8 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews in Kanawha County also responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the Montrose Drive Entrance Ramp to I-64 around 8 a.m.

