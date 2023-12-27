One dead following house fire

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has died after a fire broke out at her home in Meigs County, Ohio Tuesday night.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 2100 block of West College Street, according to the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say the woman was the only one who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

