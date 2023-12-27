Four people stabbed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A metro supervisor told WSAZ that four people have injuries after an early morning stabbing.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. to a stabbing near a restaurant in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

According to the supervisor, two stabbing victims were found at that location, one of which drove themself to the hospital.

Another stabbing victim was found in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The supervisor also said a person with stab wounds was found at MacCorkle Avenue SE at Chesterfield Avenue and that person is now in custody.

Police are now sorting out the details on when each stabbing incidence occurred.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in an early morning stabbing.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, there is at least one victim with one person in custody.

The condition of the person who was stabbed hasn’t been released.

A WSAZ news crew is on scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.