Four people stabbed in Charleston

Police say one person has been stabbed near a restaurant in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.
Police say one person has been stabbed near a restaurant in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.(Alex Jackson)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A metro supervisor told WSAZ that four people have injuries after an early morning stabbing.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. to a stabbing near a restaurant in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

According to the supervisor, two stabbing victims were found at that location, one of which drove themself to the hospital.

Another stabbing victim was found in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The supervisor also said a person with stab wounds was found at MacCorkle Avenue SE at Chesterfield Avenue and that person is now in custody.

Police are now sorting out the details on when each stabbing incidence occurred.

