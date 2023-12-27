Phone static concerns grow in Leroy

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Down Little Creek Road in the Leroy area of Jackson County lives Jackie Cunningham, who works part-time as part of a help desk line, and one of her main tasks is taking phone calls.

Cunningham said the static on her Frontier landline whenever it storms is an added stress to her job.

“When I’m working sometimes, it’s difficult for people to hear what I’m saying. They’ll miss certain parts of it...if I’m giving them a number that they need to enter or something like that,” Cunningham said.

It is not the first time WSAZ heard of the issue in Leroy. On December 15th, WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue met with Donnie Blankenship, who at the time, recalled when his landline was overpowered with static.

Blakenship’s family realized the issue when he used his phone during a medical emergency.

Donahue reached out to Frontier about Blankeship’s service in mid-December. Eleven days later, Frontier has not returned WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue’s request for comment.

Cunningham said her static problem has been ongoing for about a year. She said the issue started after a tree fell on one of the wires.

“It wasn’t a really big tree, but it was enough to bend the lines down a little bit,” she said. She said the static issues persisted throughout the year’s storm after the tree was removed and the wire was repaired.

Cunningham hoped the issue would resolve itself when she said she saw Frontier crews installing fiber net lines in her neighborhood in early 2023.

“We spoke with some of the servicemen that were out here, installing it back in February of this year, and they told us it would be a matter of a few months. We have not seen or heard from anyone since then, and so that’s really frustrating,” she said.

When Cunningham brought her problem to WSAZ, Donahue reached out to Frontier again asking what was causing the delay to connect her to the fiber net and if the connection would resolve the static issue.

Donahue also followed up for a second time and asked about the reported static issue with Blankeship’s service, why the weather may create static on a customer’s phone, and if anything was being done to address the problem.

Donahue is still waiting to hear back from Frontier.

Cunningham said she worries about what would happen in an emergency and wants peace of mind.

“My husband and I both are retired. I have health problems. He just had a recent hip surgery, and if we would need someone in the middle of the night or something, that worries me. We wouldn’t be able to get through because of all the static and people not being able to hear us,” Cunningham said.

