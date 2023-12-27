Police respond to deadly shooting

KANAWHA CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Charleston early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the shooting took place near the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive in Charleston.

Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive Wednesday morning. (WSAZ)

No other details have been released at this time.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information on this developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.