Police respond to deadly shooting

A heavy police presence was reported at the intersection of Griffin and Lippert Street.
A heavy police presence was reported at the intersection of Griffin and Lippert Street.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANAWHA CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Charleston early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the shooting took place near the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive in Charleston.

Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive...
Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive Wednesday morning.

No other details have been released at this time.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information on this developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Weeks after one Leroy resident brought his concerns about phone static to WSAZ, another...
Phone static concerns grow in Leroy
Phone static concerns grow in Leroy
Weeks after one Leroy resident brought his concerns about phone static to WSAZ, another...
Phone static concerns grow in Leroy
