Tips for New Year’s resolutions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With only a few days remaining in 2023, many people are already crafting their lofty lists of resolutions to take into 2024.

Valley Health psychologist Dr. Kellee Boster says her clients often ask for guidance on their resolutions this time of year. She says making resolutions is a good thing.

“The self reflection alone, looking back on the past year, maybe some things you’ve done really well and wanting to do more of that, or maybe somethings you wanted to do better and improve upon,” Boster said.

However, maintaining a resolution for the new year can be easier said than done.

“Two of the biggest reasons resolutions fall flat, don’t get off the ground, sink, come crashing down, are because one, the goal is too big. Two, people haven’t really considered the why behind setting the resolution.”

Boster also suggests having your goals in writing can make a big difference, saying, “People who write down their goals, whether it’s in a habit tracking app, a paper calendar, whatever method you choose - when you write it down, you’re 42 percent more likely to succeed or achieve your goals. That’s a pretty big number.”

Another tip is to start small.

Boster said, “One behavior at a time is a major gold standard in people who typically succeed with their resolutions. If you’re ringing in the New Year with a laundry list of all of these things you want to do and you sat down on a whim on December 31st, less likely to follow through with that.”

To change your life, you don’t have to change your entire life.

