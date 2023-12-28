The 1937 Flood celebrating 50th anniversary with NYE Birthday Bash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Alchemy Theatre is kicking off the new year with a celebration of The 1937 Flood - the band, not the natural disaster.

Charlie Bowen and Danny Cox from The 1937 Flood stopped by First Look at Four with Nora Ankrom and Mike Murdock from Alchemy Theatre to share all the details on the band’s New Year’s Eve Birthday Bash.

