The 1937 Flood celebrating 50th anniversary with NYE Birthday Bash

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Alchemy Theatre is kicking off the new year with a celebration of The 1937 Flood - the band, not the natural disaster.

Charlie Bowen and Danny Cox from The 1937 Flood stopped by First Look at Four with Nora Ankrom and Mike Murdock from Alchemy Theatre to share all the details on the band’s New Year’s Eve Birthday Bash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Woody
Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
Emergency crews have responded to several crashes Wednesday morning in Kanawha and Cabell...
Multiple crashes reported during slick morning commute
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said Bailey was arrested on Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash

Latest News

Teays Valley Tuesday with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesday with Tasty Blend Foods
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening temporarily closed Corridor G in Charleston, West...
Crash temporarily closes Corridor G in Charleston
Travelers update; foggy spots to slow travel
First Warning Forecast
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in deadly Kanawha County shooting