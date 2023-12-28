Beauty pageant organizer arrested

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beauty pageant organizer is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.

According to a criminal complaint released from the Braxton County Magistrate Court’s office, Gary Augustus Beamer, 43, of Sutton, was arrested by West Virginia State Police on Wednesday.

Beamer is accused of keeping the money raised by pageant contestants that was supposed to benefit the Children of St. Jude’s Medical Research Hospital.

He also had been the administrator of a Christmas pageant since 2015.

Contestants raised well over $1,000 for an event, which Beamer is accused of keeping for his own personal gain.

Beamer is charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes.

The longtime pageant organizer is in the Central Regional Jail on a cash only bond of $50,000.

