Greenup County, Kentucky introduces new ambulance service

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the Greenup County Ambulance Authority where a new ambulance service will start soon.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County announced the creation of a new county-wide ambulance service.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the Greenup County Ambulance Authority where county officials, law enforcement officers, first responders and community members gathered to celebrate.

A soft-opening kicked off Thursday afternoon where four out of their six ambulances started taking calls across the county.

When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, the entire county will have ambulance service through Greenup County Ambulance Authority.

