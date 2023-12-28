Mountaineers win Duke’s Mayo Bowl over North Carolina

West Virginia University beat the North Carolina Tarheels 30-10 on Wednesday night to claim the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
By Joseph Payton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers are Duke’s Mayo Bowl Champions after beating North Carolina 30-10 on Wednesday night. Coaches and players raved about how well Mountaineer fans travelled to support the team in Charlotte.

“That’s the special thing about West Virginia. Not too many teams can have an away game in their home state, but that’s why I love this state so much because they care about football,” said quarterback Garrett Greene.

“I was glad a national TV audience got to see just how Mountaineer nation really supports our team. They love football. Garrett did a good job saying that. They do. They love football. It’s important to them, and I’m glad they were able to experience a bowl win, too,” said Coach Neal Brown.

West Virginia finishes the 2023 season with a 9-4 overall record.

