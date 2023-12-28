Name released from fatal fire

The fire happened Tuesday night in Meigs County, Ohio.
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The name of the woman who died in a house fire has been released.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 2100 block of West College Street in Meigs County, Ohio.

The fire chief of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department said Sherry Harris died in the fire.

The chief said she was the only one who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

