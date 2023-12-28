Neighbors react to violent crime spree, helping victim in need: ‘Just utter disbelief right now, just total shock’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A neighborhood has been left on edge after a violent crime spree Wednesday morning, and it was a terrifying wake-up call for neighbors Jeff and Jennifer Wright, who received an unexpected knock on their door.

“You’re half asleep, you’re just waking up,” Jennifer Wright said. “You don’t expect your neighbor to come to your door, covered in blood, and having been violently attacked in your own neighborhood. It’s pretty scary.”

And her husband Jeff Wright said he was shocked to open the door to what he saw.

“Totally on edge the fact that that could happen in a split second to someone in the neighborhood is just unbelievable,” he said.

Jennifer is a nurse and says the victim knew she worked in the medical field, so she came to her door seeking her help. Jennifer says she expects to see this while she’s working, not outside her doorstep.

“Something like that, that traumatic, coming to your door, it’s just unthinkable,” she said. “To think you know we walk in this neighborhood and that could just happen to use at any time, so it’s scary.”

Police say Percy Woody cut three people with a box cutter at a nearby McDonald’s before running to Roosevelt Avenue where he cut another woman outside of her home at random.

It’s a scene the Wrights say is not normal for the area.

“I mean the thought that my wife or kids could’ve been out, you know my wife could’ve been going to work, taking my kids to school and something like that could’ve happened is just unfathomable,” Jeff said.

The Wrights say they’re just worrying for their family and questioning their daily routines.

“It could’ve been me walking out to my car to get in my car to go to work,” Jennifer said. “It makes you think, and it makes you just want to be on alert all the time at what could happen out of the blue for no reason.”

