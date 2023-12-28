New Year's weekend forecast

Holiday weekend approaches, weather a bit festive but non-disruptive
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Christmas holidays are quickly winding down and weather-wise the air is finally chilling back to seasonal norms. Overnight lows near freezing and daytime highs in the 40 degree range, while not harsh, will be chilly through New Years Day. Of course, we have gone through December with nary an inch of snow for most so any weekend flurry mention can help perk up winter-starved wsaz.com readers.

Tonight, skies will trend mostly cloudy after a brief period of star shine in the evening. Low by dawn will settle back to 32. Friday, mostly cloudy skies will see some midday breaks to sun. The day will end with a shower (rain or mixed snow). The high will struggle to make 40. Friday night into Saturday morning a few snow showers mixed with rain are possible.

Saturday will trend mostly cloudy with highs near 40.

Sunday will turn breezy and remain chilly. Dry weather with partly cloudy skies by day will be replaced by a late night period of rain the snow showers. There is the chance of a coating of snow come Monday morning. New Years day will feature flurries and highs in the 30s.

