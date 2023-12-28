Update provided on Prichard Building restoration project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a building that has sat vacant for years, and has caused a multitude of problems for the city of Huntington, including wind blowing glass from windows into the street.

The Prichard Building used to be a hotel. It was later turned into apartments with businesses on the ground floor.

After that, it became known as the Hope Tower -- a spot to help people recovering from addiction. However, in early 2015, neighbors were forced out after some plumbing and electrical issues.

Now, the Prichard Building, located at 6th Avenue and 9th Street in downtown Huntington, soon will break ground on a renovation project.

Fifty-one million dollars will be going toward restoring the Prichard, which will then turn the building into affordable housing for people 55-years and older.

Cornerstone Community Development Corporation says they are working with Christ Temple Church, along with more than 20 partners, to realize the vision of restoration. Those with Cornerstone say it’s a project years in the making.

The funding comes from a combination of individuals, private businesses, and government agencies at the state and federal level.

Those with the project say the end result will mean 108 living spaces for seniors, with access to community service and medical facilities -- including the Metro Area Agency on Aging, which will house a resource and referral space in the building.

“We want to offer seniors something dynamic, that seniors can age in place. We want to have an all-inclusive building,” said Brenda Landers, executive director for Metro Area Agency on Aging.

The president of Cornerstone says there a lot of pieces working together to make this possible.

“We have virtually twelve streams of income coming in to make that fifty one million dollars capital stack, which consists of state and federal grants and foundation money,” Nikki Thomas said.

Cornerstone says a groundbreaking announcement for the project is set to happen in the coming days. From there, construction will begin immediately with the project taking about 18 months to complete.

The project will result in more than 200 jobs during the construction phase.

