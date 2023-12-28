Valley Health offering new pediatric health program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Health has a new program aimed at helping kids get healthier and combatting childhood obesity.

Kids who enter the Fitness Pediatric Clinic get access to a team of specialists to teach them and their families better food choices.

“Our levels of obesity for children in this area are very high,” said Dr. Misty Strow at Valley Health. She is on a team of doctors helping with the Fitness Pediatric Clinic.

The goal of the program is to refer kids, from their primary doctors, in need of some health intervention to a safe and effective environment.

“We’ll talk more about becoming healthy versus focusing on the actual weight and number in weight loss because that’s the biggest key,” Strow said.

Doctors can only address so much in a regular checkup, so this was designed to offer that extra attention.

“We want kids to want to come to the program and want to learn about how to take care of their bodies,” Strow said.

The program offers an approach for the whole family, so everyone can make healthier decisions together depending on your needs with the help of doctors and psychologists.

“We want the kids to come in, to be able to see a physician, get metabolic workup to check for diabetes or insulin resistance, check for high lipids or cholesterol and allow them to see a psychologist,” Strow said.

The program is covered by insurance.

Though in its early stages, doctors say they are excited by the feedback so far.

