West Virginia Navigator program provides help with health coverage

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A non-profit is helping West Virginians gain access to health care coverage.

Jeremy Smith, program director with West Virginia Navigator, stopped by First Look at Four to explain how it works.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Woody
Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
Emergency crews have responded to several crashes Wednesday morning in Kanawha and Cabell...
Multiple crashes reported during slick morning commute
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said Bailey was arrested on Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash

Latest News

Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ on First Look at Four
Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ on First Look at Four
West Virginia Navigator program provides help with health coverage
West Virginia Navigator program provides help with health coverage
Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ on First Look at Four
Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ on First Look at Four
Winter break baking party with Cabell County Schools
Winter break baking party with Cabell County Schools