Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Woody
Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s
Dominick Gray
Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
A violent crime spree Wednesday morning left many people shaken, including residents of an...
Court records show previous convictions against suspect in violent crime spree
Emergency crews have responded to several crashes Wednesday morning in Kanawha and Cabell...
Multiple crashes reported during slick morning commute

Latest News

The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine
A pageant director in Braxton County is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
‘A horrible feeling, disbelief’; mom of pageant contestant reacts to director’s arrest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
A pageant director in Braxton County is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
Pageant director arrested in Braxton County