First pediatric flu death of season reported in Ohio

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST
Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season, a 9-year-old girl from Clermont County.

Clermont County Public Health is investigating the death.

Flu activity usually peaks between December and February. In Ohio, flu activity has been increasing since early December and current activity is high.

Since the start of the season, over 900 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio, which is below the five-year average for this time in the season.

Ohio generally reports between one and six influenza-associated pediatric deaths each year.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

Flu vaccines are available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.

Other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading the flu include: washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer; covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or coughing or sneezing into elbows; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; and staying home when sick.

