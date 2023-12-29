Frenetic finish in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WSAZ) - The fourth quarter kept plenty of fans in their seats at the 2023 Gator Bowl. In the span of six minutes and 43 seconds, 36 points were scored with Clemson getting the final ones to help beat Kentucky 38-35. In fact, the two teams set a bowl record by scoring 42 points in the fourth quarter.

Tigers running back Phil Mafah scored four times while Kentucky’s Barion Brown returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught four passes for 98 yards in the loss.

Kentucky ends the season with a 7-6 record.

