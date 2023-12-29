Holiday weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We head into the last weekend of 2023 in a snow drought. So far no “inches” of snow have accumulated, except in the mountains of West Virginia. Turns out this holiday weekend ahead will start with a snow shower pattern tonight and Saturday morning and again Sunday night-Monday morning. This looks to be a pattern where most areas get at least one rooftop-grassy coating of snow but under one inch. Roads will be mainly damp tonight and Saturday morning though slush will accumulate in the high country where salt trucks will be out. Another system like the first will drop into the region by Sunday night-Monday morning when another shot at a coating of snow will occur. That second surge of light snow would come with sub-freezing air so Monday morning slick roads are possible.

Tonight wet snow with some mixed rain will fall in shower form. Low near 32. Saturday a burst of morning flurries will give way a mostly cloudy afternoon. High 40.

Sunday mostly cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs will make the mid-40s. Sunday night into Monday a period of rain changing to wet snow may leave a thin coat with slick bridges possible. Low 28. New Years Day mostly cloudy and chilly with morning flurries. High 38.

