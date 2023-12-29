Home destroyed by flames

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed on Friday morning, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Flames were showing when firefighters arrived at the fire along Garrison Avenue.

At least two people live inside the home.

Firefighters say only one person was at home at the time of the fire and managed to get out of the house safely.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

