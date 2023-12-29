Hometown Hero | Community of Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Creekside community banded together to brighten children’s holiday in Wayne County.

The Creekside Golf Course hosted its annual toy drive in December before a fire decimated its clubhouse, restaurant, and the collected donations.

Employees said about $3,000 worth of toys were lost in the fire.

“This is not the first tragedy this community has dealt with, but every time people come together,” said Sherry Webb.

Webb said a few regular customers of Creekside held a drive of their own to recoup the lost donations.

Community members donated toys, clothing, and backpacks filled with winter items.

The Creekside employees expressed their gratitude to the community members who donated items.

“Our children are loved ... I knew we would get some toys, but I never dreamed it would be this,” said Creekside employee Debby Fillinger.

The collected toys went to families in Wayne County Schools.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.