Hometown Hero | Community of Wayne County

The Creekside community banded together to brighten children's holiday in Wayne County after a fire destroyed thousands of dollars worth of toys.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
The Creekside Golf Course hosted its annual toy drive in December before a fire decimated its clubhouse, restaurant, and the collected donations.

Employees said about $3,000 worth of toys were lost in the fire.

“This is not the first tragedy this community has dealt with, but every time people come together,” said Sherry Webb.

Webb said a few regular customers of Creekside held a drive of their own to recoup the lost donations.

Community members donated toys, clothing, and backpacks filled with winter items.

The Creekside employees expressed their gratitude to the community members who donated items.

“Our children are loved ... I knew we would get some toys, but I never dreamed it would be this,” said Creekside employee Debby Fillinger.

The collected toys went to families in Wayne County Schools.

