‘A horrible feeling, disbelief’; mom of pageant contestant reacts to director’s arrest

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mikaela Taylor said she was excited to get her daughter involved in pageants, and the opportunity to help others drew her to register for the Sweethearts of Easter pageant in 2022.

“We just love to help children, honestly, because we were foster parents at one point and we don’t have a lot of money, but we like to help out,” she said. “We were definitely down to help out with that cause any way we could.”

Taylor said she was told by the pageant’s director, Gary Beamer, the contestants had opportunities to raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital leading up to the event.

“We started a bake sale because we couldn’t really think of a way to really bring in money because we live in such a small community and a lot of people do like to get behind fundraisers around here. But that’s about it, so we did a bake sale and we had a $200 donation from a local business where we live,” she recalled. “We had people bring in all kinds of stuff to give to me and my husband to make for the bake sale, like everybody pitched in any way they could.”

Taylor’s daughter was even recognized for her fundraising efforts at the pageant, taking the title of “Fundraiser Grand Supreme” at the pageant.

However, Taylor’s sense of pride wore off when she learned Beamer was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Braxton County Magistrate Court, Beamer is accused of stealing more than $1,000 during the course of 16 years raised by contestants in some of his pageants intended for organizations like St. Jude’s and the Alzheimers Association of West Virginia.

“I think, my reaction was the same as everybody else’s, the kids that were raising money that they thought was to benefit these organizations, some of the kids worked really hard to raise the money,” said Sgt. Douglas Gordon with the Sutton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. “That money was not going to where we’re supposed to be going.”

Although Taylor said she is not sure how her daughter’s fundraising money was used, she said her sense of trust was shaken and hopes it can be a teaching moment for others.

“[I’m] very angry, like very upset, like, ashamed of myself. I feel like I feel the fire a little bit, helped fuel the fire,” she said. “Horrible feeling, disbelief, just don’t trust people straight away. Even if it seems like a good cause, be cautious.”

