Huntington Christmas tree drop-off sites announced

Drop-off sites for your live Christmas trees have been announced in the city of Huntington.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we turn our calendars closer to 2024, the live trees that stood tall over living rooms and served as a shelter for Christmas presents now have to say goodbye.

In the city of Huntington, those trees won’t be picked up on normal trash runs.

The city is asking people to not dispose of their trees with their household garbage, explaining that the sap can damage the hydraulic equipment in garbage trucks.

Instead, there are a list of drop-off spots that serve as disposal locations. The city will pickup these trees until Jan. 16, and recycle them into mulch. These locations are:

- Saint Cloud Commons upper parking lot

- Harris Riverfront Park upper parking lot

- Altizer Community Park

- Former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard

- Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte

- Parking lot of the old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road.

For more information about tree disposal, contact the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department at 304-696-5903.

