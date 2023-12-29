Man behind bars following child pornography investigation

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after a detective received information that a person was tracked viewing, downloading, and uploading child pornography.

According to a social media post by the Prestonsburg Police Department, Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel, Kentucky, was found to have been involved in the trafficking of child pornography.

On Dec. 5, 2023, a detective with Prestonsburg Police Department, who is affiliated with Internet Crimes Against Children organizations and is specifically trained in such cases, received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a subscriber in Floyd County was tracked for viewing, downloading, and uploading child pornography.

Following the tip, a search warrant was issued for the subscriber information.

A search warrant was executed on Dec. 27, 2023, by the Prestonsburg Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, and their Electronic Crimes Branch.

Investigators say Newsome was found to have at least 3,500 files suspected of containing child pornography.

Newsome was arrested at his home, where investigators say he offered a full confession.

Newsome was charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old, pending a full forensic analysis of evidence that was seized at his home.

He is being held at the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.