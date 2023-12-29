Man extradited back to W.Va. to face murder charge

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a man’s shooting death in South Charleston earlier this month has been extradited back to West Virginia.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, Tavian Jones, 24, was extradited Friday from Tennessee. He is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail without bond awaiting his arraignment.

The deadly incident happened Dec. 7 in South Charleston, claiming the life of Anthony Souvanlasy.

Jones faces a first-degree murder charge.

