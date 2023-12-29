Noon Year’s Eve event planned at the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Balloons on the ground, streamers line the entrance and lights on the stage are ready for the New Year’s Eve party at the Clay Center in the middle of the day.

Zach Merritt, education director at the Clay Center, said they are getting ready for the Noon-Year’s-Eve event Saturday.

“The day starts at eleven and we have activities all the way through two, but the Clay Center itself will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so if you want to play in our galleries or see a planetarium show after that is also available tomorrow,” Merritt said.

The entire Clay Center will be filled with New Year’s Eve-related activities for kids.

“Oh my goodness, so we don’t have a giant ball to drop like they have at (New York City), so at the Clay Center we like to do it a little more scientific we are going to do a large liquid nitrogen explosion so we are going to pressurize some liquid nitrogen until it goes kablew and it is going to launch balls everywhere and we are going to spray confetti,” Merritt said.

Merritt said a little education will also be included in the event.

“We are also going to be exploring some of the big scientific and artistic advancements that have happened in 2023 and some things to look forward to in 2024, as well,” Merritt said.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

