1 dead in wrong-way crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person died Friday night in a two-vehicle, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and state Route 7 in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP troopers say the wreck happened on Route 735. They say a driver was headed the wrong direction and hit another driver head-on.

The driver going the correct direction was dead when troopers arrived.

Information about if anyone else was injured is unavailable now.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near the Silver Memorial Bridge, closing lanes of traffic in that area.

We’re working to get more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.