1 dead in wrong-way crash

A person died Friday night in a deadly two-vehicle, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S....
A person died Friday night in a deadly two-vehicle, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and state Route 7 in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(WSAZ/Ben Wheeler)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person died Friday night in a two-vehicle, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and state Route 7 in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP troopers say the wreck happened on Route 735. They say a driver was headed the wrong direction and hit another driver head-on.

The driver going the correct direction was dead when troopers arrived.

Information about if anyone else was injured is unavailable now.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near the Silver Memorial Bridge, closing lanes of traffic in that area.

We’re working to get more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pageant director in Braxton County is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
‘A horrible feeling, disbelief’; mom of pageant contestant reacts to director’s arrest
Family of a woman who died in a fire in Meigs County, Ohio, shared memories of her.
Name released in deadly fire; family shares their memories
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door
A neighborhood has been left on edge after a violent crime spree Wednesday morning, and it was...
Neighbors react to violent crime spree, helping victim in need: ‘Just utter disbelief right now, just total shock’
A beauty pageant organizer is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
Beauty pageant organizer arrested

Latest News

A popular restaurant in Barboursville announced Friday it will be closing its doors, thanking...
Popular Barboursville restaurant to close
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 12-29-23
A family in Russell, Kentucky, is still dealing with the fallout of a fire that changed...
Homes of Hope helps family after house fire
A family in Russell, Kentucky, is still dealing with the fallout of a fire that changed...
Homes of Hope helps family after house fire