Another batch of precipitation is set to ring in new year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was a battle between sun and showers. This round of precipitation tapers Saturday night, and much of New Year’s Eve on Sunday stays dry before another round arrives late in the afternoon through the overnight hours into New Year’s Day. Afterwards, Wednesday night into Thursday morning is the next time period to watch for the potential for light wintry precipitation. Otherwise, temperatures remain seasonably chilled for the start of the new year.

Scattered showers linger Saturday evening through midnight then taper with dry conditions expected Saturday night under breaks in the clouds. Low temperatures drop to around freezing by Sunday morning. Snow has accumulated again in the higher elevations, including Nicholas County, so be mindful of slick roads.

New Year’s Eve on Sunday will be dry during the morning hours. Some sun may break out, particularly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. During the late-afternoon hours, expect another round of scattered showers. High temperatures rise to the upper 40s to low 50s with a breeze.

For Sunday night, cloud cover increases again with scattered rain showers at first, changing to snow showers after midnight.

As temperatures fall slightly below freezing into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a dusting of snow is possible in spots in the lower elevations.

New Year’s Day on Monday stays mostly cloudy with occasional light rain/flurries. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

Tuesday dries out and clears out by afternoon with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday stays dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The next chance for snow is Wednesday night into Thursday, though there is still uncertainty as to how much (if any) the region will see. Either way, clouds linger on Thursday with high temperatures stuck in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and still chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

