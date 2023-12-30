Homes of Hope helps family after house fire

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family in Russell is still dealing with the fallout of a fire that changed everything.

JoeAnn Potter, who moved around with her grandson until they found their new home, said, “Moved in here and I think we were here about four months, and we ended up having a kitchen fire.”

They were coming back from church when they realized what happened. Potter’s house was covered in soot -- still unable to completely get rid of it.

Then, a few weeks ago, her luck changed with a phone call from Big Sandy Superstore.

On Friday, Potter got new furniture -- free as part of the Homes for Hope Giveaway. Potter was just one of the recipients.

“I just thank everyone that put my name in the box. It was just so heartfelt that I didn’t realize I had so many good friends... that cared... but it’s all good and we’re going to get it all straightened up.”

Potter is starting to put her home back together.

“The painters had to come in here and we washed it down with the bleach water and Mr. Clean to get the soot and stuff off because it’s smeary, it’s greasy. I never knew that... and put in a new floor. The floor was damaged; it was all burned up,” she said.

Jaden Murphy, Potter’s grandson, has lived with her basically her whole life.

“She’s gave me a home -- she’s gave me everything I’ve ever asked for,” Murphy said.

He said he was shocked when they got a call from Big Sandy that said they were going to get some help.

“I mean, I’m just thanking God. I mean, that’s really all you can do. I mean, it’s really just a miracle that the whole house didn’t burn down,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the cleanup was harder on his grandma because she was the one paying for the cleanup and repairs. He said “it was a lot of work cleaning all the kitchen up and cleaning up all the ash and dust.”

“I had to come in and do all the woodwork -- get all that done. The curtains had to be rewashed,” Potter said.

Once the furniture was unloaded from the delivery trucks, Potter said she once she had her Dr. Pepper, she was ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

