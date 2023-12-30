Popular Barboursville restaurant to close

A popular restaurant in Barboursville announced Friday it will be closing its doors, thanking...
A popular restaurant in Barboursville announced Friday it will be closing its doors, thanking its customers for their years of loyalty.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Barboursville announced Friday it will be closing its doors, thanking its customers for their years of loyalty.

Main Street on Central posted the following statement online:

“We are grateful for the years of loyal customers who have kept us going. Without your support and patronage, Main St on Central wouldn’t have become the beloved local restaurant it is today. It is with heavy hearts we announce that tomorrow, December 30th, will be our last day serving the community.”

We’re told the location is under new ownership and something will take its place.

