Seasonably chilly for New Year's weekend

Patchy light precipitation falls as well.
Forecast on December 30, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Unlike the Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend will be a lot more seasonable. Occasional drizzle and flurries fall on Saturday. New Year’s Eve on Sunday brightens a bit, then another system brings more light rain/snow late Sunday night into the start of the new year on Monday. Temperatures remain fairly chilly through the first several days of January, with Thursday the next day to monitor for potential wintry weather.

Saturday morning starts cloudy with patchy drizzle and light snow. Temperatures are in the mid 30s in the lower elevations, so snow accumulation is unlikely. However, in the higher elevations including Nicholas County, snow is sticking with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Be mindful of the potential for slick roadways.

Clouds linger throughout the day on Saturday with patchy drizzle and flurries continuing. High temperatures rise to around 40 degrees with a breeze.

The light precipitation tapers Saturday evening, and dry conditions are expected Saturday night with an overcast sky. Low temperatures drop to around freezing by Sunday morning.

New Year’s Eve on Sunday sees a brief break in the clouds as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s.

For Sunday night, cloud cover increases again with the potential for light rain/snow.

As temperatures fall slightly below freezing into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a dusting of snow is possible in spots in the lower elevations.

New Year’s Day on Monday stays mostly cloudy with occasional light rain/flurries. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

Tuesday dries out and clears out by afternoon with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday stays dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The next chance for snow is Thursday, though there is still uncertainty as to how a southern storm will behave. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and still chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Friday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and...
Man dead in wrong-way crash; name released
A pageant director in Braxton County is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
‘A horrible feeling, disbelief’; mom of pageant contestant reacts to director’s arrest
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 30
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 30
Coating of snow, file picture
Holiday weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Gloomy, dreary, wintery forecast ahead
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (12-29-23)