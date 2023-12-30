Seasonably chilly for New Year's weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Unlike the Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend will be a lot more seasonable. Occasional drizzle and flurries fall on Saturday. New Year’s Eve on Sunday brightens a bit, then another system brings more light rain/snow late Sunday night into the start of the new year on Monday. Temperatures remain fairly chilly through the first several days of January, with Thursday the next day to monitor for potential wintry weather.

Saturday morning starts cloudy with patchy drizzle and light snow. Temperatures are in the mid 30s in the lower elevations, so snow accumulation is unlikely. However, in the higher elevations including Nicholas County, snow is sticking with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Be mindful of the potential for slick roadways.

Clouds linger throughout the day on Saturday with patchy drizzle and flurries continuing. High temperatures rise to around 40 degrees with a breeze.

The light precipitation tapers Saturday evening, and dry conditions are expected Saturday night with an overcast sky. Low temperatures drop to around freezing by Sunday morning.

New Year’s Eve on Sunday sees a brief break in the clouds as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s.

For Sunday night, cloud cover increases again with the potential for light rain/snow.

As temperatures fall slightly below freezing into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a dusting of snow is possible in spots in the lower elevations.

New Year’s Day on Monday stays mostly cloudy with occasional light rain/flurries. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

Tuesday dries out and clears out by afternoon with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday stays dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The next chance for snow is Thursday, though there is still uncertainty as to how a southern storm will behave. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and still chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

