WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital

WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital
By Shannon Litton and Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of brutally slasher three people at a fast food restaurant, and a fourth outside of a home, on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Percy Woody was working at the McDonald’s in Kanawha City, when police he attacked two other employees and a customer.

Police say he later stabbed another victim at random outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Woody was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken into Charleston Police custody Saturday afternoon.

Our cameras were there as officers took him into Charleston Police Headquarters.

You can watch that video above.

Woody is expected to be arraigned on Saturday evening in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and is expected to face malicious wounding charges.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Friday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and...
Man dead in wrong-way crash; name released
A popular restaurant in Barboursville announced Friday it will be closing its doors, thanking...
Popular Barboursville restaurant to close
A pageant director in Braxton County is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
‘A horrible feeling, disbelief’; mom of pageant contestant reacts to director’s arrest
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital
WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 30
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 30
A man facing a murder charge in connection with a man’s shooting death in South Charleston...
Murder suspect extradited back to W.Va.
A person died Friday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and...
1 dead in wrong-way crash