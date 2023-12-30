WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of brutally slasher three people at a fast food restaurant, and a fourth outside of a home, on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Percy Woody was working at the McDonald’s in Kanawha City, when police he attacked two other employees and a customer.

Police say he later stabbed another victim at random outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Woody was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken into Charleston Police custody Saturday afternoon.

Our cameras were there as officers took him into Charleston Police Headquarters.

Woody is expected to be arraigned on Saturday evening in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and is expected to face malicious wounding charges.

