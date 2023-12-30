WSAZ Investigates | Lawmaker to propose law on sober living homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Cabell County lawmaker says he is prepared to introduce legislation to put new regulations on sober living homes.

Those residences are the product of drug abuse that has caused considerable damage to West Virginia with numerous drug users and their families looking for help.

Our WSAZ Investigation, Sober living homes, looked into the issue more than a year ago, after two Cabell County residents cried out to lawmakers for help.

“I don’t think the neighborhood is the place for these houses,” one resident pleaded to lawmakers.

In March, the West Virginia Legislature formed a task force to study the issue. That group met throughout 2023.

WSAZ attended its meeting in September when the task force brought up issues such as human trafficking -- uncertified homes forcing residents to work for no pay -- potential insurance and benefit fraud, and difficulty in measuring success.

Recently, that same group gave its recommendations to lawmakers. Strengthening enforcement topped the list.

The task force recommended lawmakers designate an agency to enforce recovery residence laws -- including investigation, prosecution and the assessment of fines -- together with a crack down on improper referrals.

That focus, specifically on uncertified homes getting referrals in violation of state law, is an issue our WSAZ investigation noted in 2022.

Current law punishes only those who give a referral to uncertified homes. The task force wanted to add a punishment for uncertified homes that received a referral.

“Requiring an uncertified recovery residence to expressly identify itself as uncertified or to receive a fine for taking an improper referral could reduce the number of those referrals being made,” West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy Interim Director Rachel Thaxton testified Dec. 11 before lawmakers.

Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, says the added enforcement could result in less money coming into uncertified homes.

“It’s a one-way street now, and that needs to change,” he told WSAZ.

Rohrbach was among those receiving the recommendations, days later telling WSAZ he had already met with the group’s leader with plans to propose legislation that would enact some of its recommendations.

He said his proposal will include a base level certification for every home operating in West Virginia.

Our WSAZ Investigation found current law makes certification voluntary, meaning no registration requirement leaves state officials with no idea how many sober living homes are operating in West Virginia.

“We need to know who all of the operators are, where they’re at and assure at least a basic level of safety for the occupants,” Rohrbach said.

Rohrbach saying he believes work of the task force will help garner support for his proposals.

Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, says he also plans to tackle the issue by trying again to pass a pilot project to extend tenant rights to recovery home residents. The proposal failed to gain support in the House in 2023.

West Virginia’s 60-day regular session begins Jan. 10, 2024.

