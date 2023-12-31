Chilled start to new year

January weather arrives right on time.
Forecast on December 31, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a slightly milder final afternoon of 2023, another system brings a reinforcing shot of cold air into the new year. This will also be accompanied by scattered rain and snow showers. A dusting of snow is possible in a few lower elevation spots, but once again, most snow accumulation is confined to the mountains. For the rest of the week ahead, temperatures remain on the cooler side with a couple more systems lurking. One looks to bring light snow, while the other more of a mixture of rain and snow.

New Year’s Eve sees scattered showers moving in. The precipitation will start as rain, then transition to snow as temperatures drop to around 30 degrees overnight. Because of this, a dusting of snow is possible in a few spots in the lower elevations, though most accumulation should be focused in the high country. Nicholas County will see 1 to 2 inches of fresh snow.

New Year’s Day on Monday stays mostly cloudy with occasional light rain/flurries. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

Tuesday dries out and slowly clears out by afternoon with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday stays dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The next chance for snow is Wednesday night into Thursday, though there is still uncertainty as to how much the region will see. Either way, clouds linger on Thursday with high temperatures stuck in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and still chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

A bigger weather system looks to target the region in the Saturday-Sunday time frame. Right now, it looks to be primarily rain though could start and finish as snow. Be sure to check back with the WSAZ First Warning Weather team for the very latest.

