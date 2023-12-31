Driver charged in connection with deadly Boone County crash

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver has been charged after a single-vehicle crash claimed a person’s life, according to West Virginia State Police.

It happened in the Cameo Road area of Boone County on Sunday.

Troopers say a 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger riding in the front seat, died at the scene.

West Virginia State Police identified the driver as Brandy May Adkins, 23 of Harts, West Virginia.

Troopers say the victim and the accused driver were siblings.

Adkins received minor non-life-threatening injuries and received medical care at Boone Memorial Hospital.

The driver is being charged with DUI-causing death and was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, troopers say.

The victim was taken to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Officer for further examination.

The status of this investigation is active and ongoing.

