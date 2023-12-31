State Police increasing patrols ahead of New Years Celebrations, urging drivers to to stay safe

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The clock is ticking down on 2023 and into 2024, which means the streets will be filled with those ringing in the new year. But no matter what way you are watching the ball drop, West Virginia State Police want everyone to be safe before and after the clock strikes midnight, and that starts with being proactive.

“If you are going to drink and have a good time, I would have a plan in place on how to get home that didn’t involve driving,” Senior Trooper Allen Workman with West Virginia State Police said.

WSAZ went on a ride along on U.S. 119 with WVSP who say they are watching out for speeders and distracted drivers, giving you tips on how to stay vigilant on the roads.

“Be more of a defensive driver, drive slow, take your time, don’t be in a rush, get where you’re going and get there safe,” Workman says.

And for WVSP, the job never stops when it comes to keeping people safe. This holiday, extra patrols are out, and they’re conducting traffic stops, too. This weekend a bigger reminder driving drunk or speeding could be a matter of life and death.

“There’s too many people that you can call, to get a ride that you don’t have to drive impaired,” Workman said.

