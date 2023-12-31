Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

