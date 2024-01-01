Family welcomes New Year’s baby

Baby Hazel is the first baby to be born at Cabell Huntington Hospital this year.
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family in our region is celebrating the start of 2024 with a brand new baby.

Baby Hazel is the first baby to be born at Cabell Huntington Hospital this year.

Hazel was born at 7:02 a.m. Monday morning and weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. She is 21-inches long.

Hazel’s mom Abigail Rogers and dad Anthony Dillon were gifted a basket filled with all the baby essentials.

