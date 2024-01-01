First day of hikes to start the new year

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new year means new changes, many say out with the old and in with the new. For dozens of people in Charleston, that means strapping up their hiking boots, bundling up, grabbing their walking sticks and hitting the trails.

The Kanawha State Forest hosted their annual first day of hikes to ring in the new year, encouraging people to get outside and enjoy nature.

Carl McLaughlin has been hiking for decades and says this hike has a special meaning.

“You’re hitting the, what is it, the refresh button and now you gotta start and forget everything in the past. You know, it’s a great hope for the future, and I think it is a great hope,” he said.

And he comes back year after year.

“I’ve been a long time hiker, but I haven’t really been able to hike what I used to do. But these walks like this, 2 to 6 miles anything there in the forest I can pretty much do,” he said.

The day brought out people of all ages and even their pets to join in the fun. Hikers could enjoy one of the five trails that ranged from under a quarter of a mile to 6-miles long.

But it wouldn’t be possible without people like Martha Hopper volunteering to lead the group on one of the trails.

“I think it’s wonderful to get outside,” Hopper said. “I love being out in the woods, and I love showing the people the woods and all there is out here. Just taking a walk in the snow or whatever the weather is and appreciating what’s out here.”

Stepping into the new year on the right foot.

