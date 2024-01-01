January weather in full swing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “dull” days of winter are here as evidenced by the thick overcast and chilled temperatures on New Year’s Day. Sunshine tries to break out these next few days, but clouds still look to hold tough as does the wintertime chill. By the weekend, however, the weather may not be so dull anymore as a major storm system targets the region. While exact forecast details remain certain at this time, this system has the potential to bring both heavy rain and snow. Keep checking with the WSAZ First Warning Weather team for the latest on this evolving system.

Monday night stays cloudy with occasional flurries in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains. A fresh coating to an inch of snow is likely in Nicholas County overnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the low to mid 30s through midnight then drop to the upper 20s by dawn Tuesday.

Expect a cloudy sky Tuesday morning with a few snowflakes. The afternoon finally sees sunshine slowly breaking out as high temperatures climb to the low 40s.

Wednesday stays dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Light snow showers are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, primarily for locations near and in the mountains. Low temperatures fall to around freezing (32 degrees).

For Thursday afternoon, expect drier conditions under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

A bigger weather system looks to target the region in the Saturday-Sunday time frame. Right now, two scenarios are in play. The first is primarily rain across a majority of the viewing area on Saturday, changing to light snow as temperatures drop Saturday night. The second scenario is a heavy snow across the entire region with colder air in place. Because this storm system is days away, uncertainty remains high, and it is important to keep checking back frequently for updates.

Monday looks to trend quieter with afternoon temperatures climbing to the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

