January weather in full swing

It is an appropriate start to the new year.
Forecast on January 1, 2024
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “dull” days of winter are here as evidenced by the thick overcast and chilled temperatures on New Year’s Day. Sunshine tries to break out these next few days, but clouds still look to hold tough as does the wintertime chill. By the weekend, however, the weather may not be so dull anymore as a major storm system targets the region. While exact forecast details remain certain at this time, this system has the potential to bring both heavy rain and snow. Keep checking with the WSAZ First Warning Weather team for the latest on this evolving system.

Monday night stays cloudy with occasional flurries in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains. A fresh coating to an inch of snow is likely in Nicholas County overnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the low to mid 30s through midnight then drop to the upper 20s by dawn Tuesday.

Expect a cloudy sky Tuesday morning with a few snowflakes. The afternoon finally sees sunshine slowly breaking out as high temperatures climb to the low 40s.

Wednesday stays dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Light snow showers are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, primarily for locations near and in the mountains. Low temperatures fall to around freezing (32 degrees).

For Thursday afternoon, expect drier conditions under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

A bigger weather system looks to target the region in the Saturday-Sunday time frame. Right now, two scenarios are in play. The first is primarily rain across a majority of the viewing area on Saturday, changing to light snow as temperatures drop Saturday night. The second scenario is a heavy snow across the entire region with colder air in place. Because this storm system is days away, uncertainty remains high, and it is important to keep checking back frequently for updates.

Monday looks to trend quieter with afternoon temperatures climbing to the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash
Driver charged in connection with deadly Boone County crash
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport
A person died Friday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and...
Man dead in wrong-way crash; name released
Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another...
WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station

Latest News

Forecast on January 1, 2024
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Jan 1
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 31
Chilled start to new year
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 31
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 31
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 30
Another batch of precipitation is set to ring in new year