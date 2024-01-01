New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Charleston: ‘Boogie wonderland into 2024, we’re ready to groove tonight.’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new year is here, and for patrons of the Volstead Room at Hale Street Center, that meant party time and a blast from the past Sunday night.

“What does it look like? I’m excited about, disco is back, well I guess it never left,” said Craig Allison, co-owner of Hale Street Center..

Though 2024 arrived at midnight, the prep work for the party started early, making charcuterie boards for reservations, putting up balloons and prepping the bar to pour everyone’s favorite cocktails.

“Just nonstop since yesterday. We’ve been prepping this making sure everything is going to look and taste and be amazing,” General Manager Jessica Mayes said.

After a long day’s work, everything was ready and disco enthusiasts were ready to party, hitting the floor in style.

The night featured everyone’s favorite disco hits, delicious food, and some dazzling displays of new years spirit.

And the party didn’t end when the ball drops, in fact it went all night long.

“Listen, we are here until the party stops, we’re all about party, we are here for a good time,” Mayes said.

A groovy way to ring in 2024.

