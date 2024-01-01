Police on scene of shooting
Suspect in custody
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on the scene Monday evening of a shooting on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers said.
The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Park Avenue.
Police say one person was shot and a suspect is in custody. There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Further details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene.
