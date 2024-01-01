Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The inspection sticker is a basic requirement for every vehicle registered in West Virginia, but lawmakers in March passed a significant change.

Those stickers are now good for two years for inspections received starting New Year’s Day 2024.

State Police recently showed WSAZ the new stickers and told the station what car owners should expect.

“They don’t need to do anything,” said State Police Sgt. Eric McClung. “The program -- the inspection process, the way the mechanics are trained to do the process, the same things that they were looking for on the one-year inspection, will now be the same process that will be used to do the two-year inspection.”

State Police said the price of an inspection will increase slightly to $19.78. That change reflects the longer time period.

Charleston mechanic Steve Basham, of Steve & Stacy’s Servicenter, worries about safety, telling WSAZ with the two-year inspection will come greater responsibility for car owners.

“The bottom line is you want to take care of your safety and your family’s safety, regardless of how the inspection program works,” Basham said.

Increased wear and tear also a concern for State Police. McClung telling WSAZ he expects the potential for more rejection stickers in years to come.

“Right now, you can go get your vehicle inspected and your tires may be good this year,” he said. “Next year, your tires may be good. The year after your tires are not going to be good and it won’t pass inspection.”

Basham said his shop offers a safety check separate and a part from a state inspection for about the same price. He recommends motorists consider that possibility with their local mechanic for added peace of mind.

McClung saying state inspections are offered at about 2,000 dealerships and mechanic shops statewide. He expects only a handful may drop out of the program because of the change.

