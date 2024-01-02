2 juveniles involved in pursuit/crash in stolen car

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two runaway juveniles from Ohio were involved Tuesday in a crash after a pursuit involving a stolen car, Roane County Sheriff Phil Dever said.

The sheriff said he saw the two, a boy and a girl, run a redlight in Spencer when he started the pursuit. West Virginia State Police troopers later joined the chase, which lasted about 2 miles.

After the crash, the pair got out and ran, Dever said. Law enforcement officers chased them for about half an hour through woods near Triplet Road before catching up with them.

Both juveniles were taken to Roane General Hospital to be checked out, the sheriff said, adding that their injuries do not appear to be serious.

Dever said the car was towed from the crash scene.

Charges against the juveniles are possible in Ohio, the sheriff said.

