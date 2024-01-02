Capitol Market accepting Christmas trees for recycle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Santa leaves town and it is time to take the Christmas tree down, the real ones can have a second purpose.

Evan Osborn, executive director at Capitol Market, said starting Tuesday they will be taking in live Christmas trees.

“If you bought a tree you did not necessarily have to buy it at the market, but if you want to bring it back down, that tree that brought you so much joy is now going to be put to good use,” Osborn said.

For a few years, Capitol Market has taken in Christmas trees after the holidays. Those trees are shredded by the city and used as mulch.

“What you will want to do is pull in the back side of the market. You will see a pen with a bunch of old Christmas trees that the city will eventually come and pick up,” Osborn said.

Trees will be accepted starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 16.

“You can drop off your tree form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, anytime Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Osborn said.

He said decorations, lights and bulbs should be taken off the tree.

“The less stuff you have on it, probably the better,” Osborn said.

For more information about where to drop off trees in Huntington, click here.

