Capitol Market accepting Christmas trees for recycle

The Capitol Market in Charleston will be accepting live Christmas trees for recycle.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Santa leaves town and it is time to take the Christmas tree down, the real ones can have a second purpose.

Evan Osborn, executive director at Capitol Market, said starting Tuesday they will be taking in live Christmas trees.

“If you bought a tree you did not necessarily have to buy it at the market, but if you want to bring it back down, that tree that brought you so much joy is now going to be put to good use,” Osborn said.

For a few years, Capitol Market has taken in Christmas trees after the holidays. Those trees are shredded by the city and used as mulch.

“What you will want to do is pull in the back side of the market. You will see a pen with a bunch of old Christmas trees that the city will eventually come and pick up,” Osborn said.

Trees will be accepted starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 16.

“You can drop off your tree form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, anytime Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Osborn said.

He said decorations, lights and bulbs should be taken off the tree.

“The less stuff you have on it, probably the better,” Osborn said.

For more information about where to drop off trees in Huntington, click here.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash
Driver charged in connection with deadly Boone County crash
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport
A person died Friday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and...
Man dead in wrong-way crash; name released
Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another...
WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station

Latest News

The Capitol Market in Charleston will be accepting live Christmas trees for recycle.
Christmas tree recycling offered in Charleston
Charleston Police responded Monday evening to a shooting on the city's West Side that injured...
Police respond to shooting in Charleston
Employees who make minimum wage in Ohio will see a bump in their paychecks after an increase...
Minimum wage increasing in Ohio
Several people took the polar plunge on New Year's Day in Portsmouth, Ohio.
American Legion polar plunge takes place in Portsmouth
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Charleston's West Side in West Virginia.
Police respond to shooting